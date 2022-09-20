Lake Street Financial LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Lake Street Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in Lam Research by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,035,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in Lam Research by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 50,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,667,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in Lam Research by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 10,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its holdings in Lam Research by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 7,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $625.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $448.00 to $504.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Lam Research from $596.00 to $567.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Lam Research from $560.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $610.30.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $409.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.69. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $375.87 and a 52 week high of $731.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $461.56 and a 200-day moving average of $473.96.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.53. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 75.71%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 37.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a $1.725 dividend. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 21.07%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

