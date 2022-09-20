Lake Street Financial LLC Has $3.43 Million Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,022 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $3,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cigna by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Cigna by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Cigna by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 684 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in Cigna by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Cigna by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on CI. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Cigna from $258.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “mkt perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $271.00 price objective (down from $330.00) on shares of Cigna in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Cigna from $236.00 to $284.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Cigna from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cigna from $306.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cigna

Cigna Price Performance

In related news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 6,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,993,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Cigna news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total transaction of $2,418,197.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,345,641.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 6,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,993,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,158 shares of company stock worth $11,581,956. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $289.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.43. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $191.74 and a fifty-two week high of $296.29.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.62 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $45.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.34 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.24 EPS. Analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.71%.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

See Also

