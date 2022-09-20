Lake Street Financial LLC Purchases 25,665 Shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,665 shares during the period. Graniteshares Gold Trust accounts for approximately 1.0% of Lake Street Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Lake Street Financial LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Graniteshares Gold Trust worth $4,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAR. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Graniteshares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 231.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 36,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 25,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $1,853,000.

Get Graniteshares Gold Trust alerts:

Graniteshares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BAR stock opened at $16.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.16. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.54.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Graniteshares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graniteshares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.