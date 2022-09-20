Lake Street Financial LLC Purchases 638 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Lake Street Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $3,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 15.5% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 12,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $142.97 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $133.55 and a 52-week high of $178.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $147.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.46.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

