Lake Street Financial LLC Trims Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Lake Street Financial LLC trimmed its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,870 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 69.4% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.7 %

HON stock opened at $178.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.35 and a twelve month high of $228.26.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Mizuho cut their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen set a $205.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 price target on Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.08.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

See Also

