Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) PT Lowered to GBX 650 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 900 ($10.87) to GBX 650 ($7.85) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

LDSCY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays cut their target price on Land Securities Group from GBX 830 ($10.03) to GBX 780 ($9.42) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Land Securities Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Panmure Gordon cut Land Securities Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Land Securities Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $793.33.

Get Land Securities Group alerts:

Land Securities Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:LDSCY opened at $7.28 on Friday. Land Securities Group has a 12-month low of $6.85 and a 12-month high of $11.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.87.

Land Securities Group Cuts Dividend

Land Securities Group Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th.

(Get Rating)

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £11 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.