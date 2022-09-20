Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of LEJU opened at $1.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.72. Leju has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $19.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Leju stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 40,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises websites covering 401 cities and various mobile applications.

