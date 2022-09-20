Lennar (LEN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.77 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.74. Lennar had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $8.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Lennar to post $17 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Lennar Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $78.47 on Tuesday. Lennar has a twelve month low of $62.54 and a twelve month high of $117.54. The company has a current ratio of 8.06, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.52.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Lennar’s payout ratio is presently 10.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LEN shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Lennar from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wedbush cut Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Bank of America cut Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Lennar from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Lennar from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.15.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP David M. Collins sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $1,230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,393,324. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lennar

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Lennar by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Lennar by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Lennar by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Further Reading

