Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Price Target Raised to $23.00

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $26.27.

Levi Strauss & Co. Price Performance

Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $17.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.13. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52-week low of $15.61 and a 52-week high of $28.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.30.

Levi Strauss & Co. Increases Dividend

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is an increase from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Insider Activity at Levi Strauss & Co.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 12,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $239,662.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,780,606.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEVI. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $381,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 146.8% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 127,790 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 76,018 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,646 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 39,133 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 16,697 shares during the period. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $214,000. 17.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

