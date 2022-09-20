Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $17.81

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.81 and last traded at $17.81, with a volume of 3781 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on LBTYA shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Global from €28.00 ($28.57) to €25.00 ($25.51) in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Liberty Global from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.15.

Liberty Global Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.60.

Insider Activity at Liberty Global

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Global

In other Liberty Global news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 14,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $316,663.86. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,899.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total value of $279,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,357,706.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Jason Waldron sold 14,277 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $316,663.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,899.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 33,799 shares of company stock valued at $762,740 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 40.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 22.6% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.52% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

