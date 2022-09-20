LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.27-$0.39 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $200.00 million-$212.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $207.11 million.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LifeVantage in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating on the stock.
LifeVantage stock opened at $3.90 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.35. LifeVantage has a 1 year low of $3.59 and a 1 year high of $7.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.95 million, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.22.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 10,706 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in LifeVantage by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 3,281 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LifeVantage in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in LifeVantage by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 249,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 23,788 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in LifeVantage by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 271,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 11,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.06% of the company’s stock.
LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, sale, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care products, bath and body, and targeted relief products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive system health; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.
