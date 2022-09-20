LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.27-$0.39 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $200.00 million-$212.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $207.11 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LifeVantage in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

LifeVantage Stock Performance

LifeVantage stock opened at $3.90 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.35. LifeVantage has a 1 year low of $3.59 and a 1 year high of $7.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.95 million, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.22.

LifeVantage Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LifeVantage

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. LifeVantage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 10,706 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in LifeVantage by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 3,281 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LifeVantage in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in LifeVantage by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 249,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 23,788 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in LifeVantage by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 271,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 11,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.06% of the company’s stock.

LifeVantage Company Profile

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, sale, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care products, bath and body, and targeted relief products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive system health; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.

