Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Analysts at Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating and a C$38.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.74% from the company’s previous close.

Lithium Americas Stock Performance

TSE:LAC traded up C$0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$39.07. 221,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.60, a current ratio of 44.14 and a quick ratio of 44.14. Lithium Americas has a 52-week low of C$24.65 and a 52-week high of C$53.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$35.38 and its 200-day moving average price is C$34.02.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.18) by C$0.03. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lithium Americas will post 0.8999999 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

