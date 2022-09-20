Lobstex (LOBS) Market Capitalization Hits $703,066.56

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 142.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. Lobstex has a total market capitalization of $703,066.56 and $1.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lobstex has traded 19.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lobstex coin can now be purchased for $0.0298 or 0.00000094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Crypto Sports Network (CSPN) traded 53.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 139.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Lobstex

LOBS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 23,606,862 coins. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com.

Lobstex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

