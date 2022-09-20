Loop Capital Downgrades FedEx (NYSE:FDX) to Hold

Loop Capital cut shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Loop Capital currently has $202.00 price objective on the shipping service provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $339.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $255.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $320.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $312.00 to $308.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $241.57.

FedEx Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of FDX opened at $162.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.21. FedEx has a 1-year low of $155.00 and a 1-year high of $266.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.28 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx will post 23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 686 shares in the company, valued at $156,490.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total value of $2,571,129.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,745,359.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,810 shares of company stock worth $11,199,898 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FedEx

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in FedEx by 121.6% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 206.7% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

