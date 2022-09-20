Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Shares Gap Up to $9.11

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.11, but opened at $9.79. Luminar Technologies shares last traded at $9.48, with a volume of 226,510 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen raised their target price on Luminar Technologies to $14.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Luminar Technologies from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Luminar Technologies to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.23.

Luminar Technologies Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 11.44 and a current ratio of 11.60.

Insider Transactions at Luminar Technologies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Luminar Technologies

In other news, CEO Austin Russell acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.70 per share, with a total value of $242,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 855,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,293,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders bought a total of 150,000 shares of company stock worth $1,383,750 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAZR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 8,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. 62.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

