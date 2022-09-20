Maple Brown Abbott Ltd Cuts Stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Maple Brown Abbott Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,042 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,584 shares during the period. NetEase comprises 1.0% of Maple Brown Abbott Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd’s holdings in NetEase were worth $9,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of NetEase by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetEase in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NetEase by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NetEase by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 14.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NTES traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $84.89. The company had a trading volume of 20,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,070. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $55.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.43. NetEase, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.62 and a 12-month high of $118.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.18%.

NTES has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of NetEase from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of NetEase from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of NetEase from $126.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of NetEase in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.63.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

