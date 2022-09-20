Matthews International Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP)

Matthews International Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 38,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vinci Partners Investments at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Vinci Partners Investments by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vinci Partners Investments in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Gillson Capital LP lifted its holdings in Vinci Partners Investments by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 149,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 10,644 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Vinci Partners Investments by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,926,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,318,000 after buying an additional 17,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Vinci Partners Investments in the 1st quarter worth $456,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.14% of the company’s stock.

Vinci Partners Investments Stock Up 4.8 %

VINP stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.99. The stock had a trading volume of 657 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,842. Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $14.57. The company has a current ratio of 15.25, a quick ratio of 15.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $610.16 million, a P/E ratio of 15.66 and a beta of -0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.23.

Vinci Partners Investments Dividend Announcement

Vinci Partners Investments Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. Vinci Partners Investments’s payout ratio is currently 101.49%.

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. Its portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients. The company also offers financial and strategic advisory services, focusing primarily on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions on the sell side or the buy side to entrepreneurs, corporate management teams, and/or boards of directors.

