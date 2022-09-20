Matthews International Capital Management LLC Has $734,000 Stake in Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG)

Matthews International Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG – Get Rating) by 43.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 364,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283,045 shares during the period. Adagene comprises about 0.1% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adagene were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Strategic Vision Investment Ltd grew its stake in Adagene by 397.8% in the first quarter. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd now owns 779,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 622,633 shares during the period. 20.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adagene alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Adagene from $15.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th.

Adagene Trading Up 2.1 %

About Adagene

Shares of Adagene stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,708. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.67. Adagene Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $14.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a current ratio of 3.10.

(Get Rating)

Adagene Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. The company's product candidates include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti-CD137 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment advanced/metastatic solid tumors; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adagene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adagene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.