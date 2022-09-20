Matthews International Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH)

Matthews International Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,686,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,809,000. Zhihu accounts for approximately 0.7% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Matthews International Capital Management LLC owned about 0.42% of Zhihu as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Must Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zhihu by 35.0% in the first quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 16,348 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zhihu by 6.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,911,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 120,892 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Zhihu by 22.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 727,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 131,846 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Zhihu in the first quarter worth about $1,190,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Zhihu by 123.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 433,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 239,617 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.87% of the company’s stock.

ZH traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,311,206. Zhihu Inc. has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $10.71. The firm has a market cap of $738.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of -0.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.73.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Zhihu from $4.70 to $2.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.10.

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.

