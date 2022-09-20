Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) Receives GBX 198.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 198.20 ($2.39).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Melrose Industries from GBX 205 ($2.48) to GBX 180 ($2.17) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.60) target price on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Melrose Industries Stock Down 2.3 %

MRO opened at GBX 108.40 ($1.31) on Tuesday. Melrose Industries has a one year low of GBX 107.50 ($1.30) and a one year high of GBX 187.40 ($2.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 145.14 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 135.76. The company has a market capitalization of £4.39 billion and a PE ratio of 6.27.

Melrose Industries Cuts Dividend

Melrose Industries Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.83 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Melrose Industries’s payout ratio is 0.09%.

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

