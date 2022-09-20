Metro (ETR:B4B3) Shares Down 1.2%

Shares of Metro AG (ETR:B4B3 – Get Rating) fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €7.95 ($8.11) and last traded at €7.95 ($8.11). 245 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 2,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at €8.05 ($8.21).

Several brokerages have issued reports on B4B3. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.00 ($9.18) price target on shares of Metro in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.90 ($11.12) price target on shares of Metro in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Warburg Research set a €8.50 ($8.67) price target on shares of Metro in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €9.00 ($9.18) price target on shares of Metro in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

The firm has a market cap of $23.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €8.00 and its 200 day moving average is €8.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.54.

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 748 wholesale stores and supply depots under the METRO, MAKRO, Aviludo, Classic Fine Foods, Davigel Spain, Pro à Pro, and Rungis Express brand names serving hotels, restaurants, bars, cafes, catering companies, small grocery stores, kiosks, independent retailers, service providers, and authorities in Europe, Russia, and Asia, as well as online marketplace METRO MARKETS.

