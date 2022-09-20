Metropolis Capital Ltd Grows Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Metropolis Capital Ltd raised its position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) by 70.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,743,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,551,250 shares during the period. News comprises about 3.2% of Metropolis Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Metropolis Capital Ltd owned about 0.64% of News worth $59,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWS. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in News during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in News by 128.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of News by 77.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of News in the first quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in News during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. 11.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NWS traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.98. 18,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,843. The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.33. News Co. has a 12 month low of $15.18 and a 12 month high of $24.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.55.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. News’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut News from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 10th.

In related news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 82,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $1,536,384.44. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 87,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,642,733.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 13.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

