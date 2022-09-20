MGM China (OTCMKTS:MCHVF) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Shares of MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVF – Get Rating) rose 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.54 and last traded at $0.54. Approximately 3,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 2,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

MGM China Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.52 and a 200-day moving average of $0.54.

About MGM China

MGM China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of gaming and lodging resorts in the Greater China region. The company develops and operates casino games of chance and other casino games, and related hotel and resort facilities, as well as provides hotel management services; and develops integrated resorts in Macau.

