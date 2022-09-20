Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $96.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Bank of America cut Micron Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $85.54.

Micron Technology Price Performance

MU opened at $52.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.30. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $51.40 and a 52 week high of $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 30.61%. The firm had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is an increase from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

Insider Activity

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $1,059,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 119,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,602,621.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Micron Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MU. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,113 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $690,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,276,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 602,287 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $56,103,000 after purchasing an additional 29,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,106 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,798,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

