Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.68

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.68 per share by the software giant on Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.

Microsoft has raised its dividend by an average of 10.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. Microsoft has a dividend payout ratio of 24.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Microsoft to earn $11.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.3%.

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $242.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $268.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $240.85 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Microsoft

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $191,644,927,000 after acquiring an additional 5,648,095 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 195,859,819 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $50,302,677,000 after acquiring an additional 556,020 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Microsoft by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,130,443 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,306,701,000 after acquiring an additional 939,396 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,863,273 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,290,246,000 after acquiring an additional 766,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Microsoft by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,893,155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,524,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSFT has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Itaú Unibanco started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.31.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Stories

