MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $23.00

MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.00 and last traded at $23.01, with a volume of 1655 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.97.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of MillerKnoll from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

MillerKnoll Stock Down 4.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.39 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.90 and its 200 day moving average is $30.18.

MillerKnoll Announces Dividend

MillerKnoll ( NASDAQ:MLKN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.09. MillerKnoll had a negative net margin of 0.78% and a positive return on equity of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. MillerKnoll’s payout ratio is currently -138.89%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in MillerKnoll in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in MillerKnoll in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in MillerKnoll during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas Contract, International Contract, Global Retail, and Knoll. It offers office furniture products under the Aeron, Mirra, Sayl, Embody, Layout Studio, Imagine Desking System, Ratio, Cosm, Tone, and Generation by Knoll names; and other seating and storage products and ergonomic accessories under the About A Chair, Palissade, Eero Saarinen designs, Barcelona, and the Flo monitor arm names.

