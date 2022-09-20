MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 28,690 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 712,541 shares.The stock last traded at $5.35 and had previously closed at $5.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MNSO has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on MINISO Group from $12.20 to $11.90 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on MINISO Group in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get MINISO Group alerts:

MINISO Group Trading Down 0.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of -1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.25 and a 200 day moving average of $6.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

MINISO Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of MINISO Group

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.152 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,763,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,072 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion raised its stake in MINISO Group by 11.7% in the second quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 4,790,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,600,000 after buying an additional 502,617 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in MINISO Group by 34.1% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,950,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,010,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,530,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,742,000 after buying an additional 92,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in MINISO Group by 9.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,928,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,038,000 after purchasing an additional 165,800 shares during the last quarter. 17.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MINISO Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MINISO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MINISO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.