NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.28-$1.38 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.59 billion-$1.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.66 billion. NetApp also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.40-$5.60 EPS.

NTAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. OTR Global raised NetApp to a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NetApp from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Susquehanna downgraded NetApp from a positive rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James upped their price objective on NetApp from $94.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NetApp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.22.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $67.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.19. NetApp has a twelve month low of $61.26 and a twelve month high of $96.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 128.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NetApp will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.85%.

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $1,256,760.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 78,463 shares in the company, valued at $5,478,286.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total value of $1,256,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 78,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,478,286.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total transaction of $147,432.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,575 shares in the company, valued at $11,348,833.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,250 shares of company stock worth $1,552,943 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NetApp by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,823,258 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,143,331,000 after acquiring an additional 294,399 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in NetApp by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $691,339,000 after buying an additional 3,439,053 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in NetApp by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,068,077 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $171,649,000 after buying an additional 117,651 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in NetApp by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,703,167 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $141,363,000 after buying an additional 39,417 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 24.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,182,739 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $77,162,000 after buying an additional 235,605 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

