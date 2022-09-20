Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Announces $0.11 Dividend

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, September 16th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1134 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st.

Norsk Hydro ASA Price Performance

Shares of NHYDY stock opened at $6.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Norsk Hydro ASA has a twelve month low of $5.13 and a twelve month high of $10.72. The company has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Norsk Hydro ASA from 100.00 to 85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Norsk Hydro ASA from 71.00 to 70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Norsk Hydro ASA from 85.00 to 82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, DNB Markets downgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norsk Hydro ASA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.40.

About Norsk Hydro ASA

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in the power production, bauxite extraction, alumina refining, aluminium smelting, remelting, and recycling activities; and provision of extruded solutions worldwide. It operates through Bauxite & Alumina, Aluminium Metal, Metal Markets, Extrusions, and Energy segments. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

