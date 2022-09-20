NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) Trading 1.2% Higher

Shares of NTT DATA Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY – Get Rating) traded up 1.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.75 and last traded at $13.61. 5,633 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 9,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.45.

NTT DATA Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.34 and its 200 day moving average is $15.98. The stock has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.15.

NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter. NTT DATA had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 11.51%. As a group, equities analysts expect that NTT DATA Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NTT DATA Company Profile

NTT DATA Corporation provides IT and business services worldwide. The company operates through Public & Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise & Solutions, North America, and EMEA & LATAM segments. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, data and intelligence, salesforce, and application development and management services, as well as maintenance support services.

