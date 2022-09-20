Nucor (NYSE:NUE) PT Lowered to $140.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NUE. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Nucor to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. UBS Group set a $120.00 price objective on Nucor in a report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Nucor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $132.78.

Nucor Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NUE opened at $118.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.62. Nucor has a 52 week low of $88.50 and a 52 week high of $187.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.02 and a 200-day moving average of $133.25.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.91 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $11.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 57.78% and a net margin of 21.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor will post 31.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.14%.

Insider Activity at Nucor

In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $708,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,100 shares in the company, valued at $10,778,804. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total value of $416,233.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,829,508.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $708,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,778,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nucor

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nucor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Nucor by 133.3% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Nucor by 14,509.4% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,061,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,033,911 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 79.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nucor

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

See Also

