NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC lessened its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,124 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 683 shares during the quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,771 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $5,880,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at $3,302,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at $1,939,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 7,272 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $163.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $140.33 and a fifty-two week high of $239.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.53. The company has a market cap of $42.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.49.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 36.90%.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NXPI shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.05.
NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.
