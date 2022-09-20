NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC lessened its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,124 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 683 shares during the quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,771 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $5,880,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at $3,302,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at $1,939,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 7,272 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $163.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $140.33 and a fifty-two week high of $239.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.53. The company has a market cap of $42.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.49.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.50. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 49.45%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 36.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NXPI shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.05.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.