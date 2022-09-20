O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.20-$2.40 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. O-I Glass also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.10-$2.25 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on O-I Glass from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered O-I Glass from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, O-I Glass has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.22.

O-I Glass Stock Down 2.7 %

O-I Glass stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.38. The stock had a trading volume of 10,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,076. O-I Glass has a one year low of $10.64 and a one year high of $17.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On O-I Glass

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. O-I Glass had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 37.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect that O-I Glass will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,347,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,003,000 after acquiring an additional 376,759 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in O-I Glass by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,772,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,078,000 after purchasing an additional 152,703 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in O-I Glass by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,474,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,615,000 after purchasing an additional 101,672 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in O-I Glass by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,541,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,321,000 after buying an additional 5,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,356,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,876,000 after buying an additional 20,979 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

