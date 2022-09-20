Oldfield Partners LLP Lowers Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Oldfield Partners LLP lessened its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. Progressive accounts for approximately 0.2% of Oldfield Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Oldfield Partners LLP’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Progressive by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,453,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,523,234,000 after buying an additional 1,250,492 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,790,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,700,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,588 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,242,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,789,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980,478 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,182,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,790,308,000 after purchasing an additional 572,891 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,368,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,181,877,000 after purchasing an additional 510,993 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on PGR. Evercore ISI set a $129.00 price target on Progressive in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Progressive from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. TheStreet cut Progressive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.08.

Progressive Trading Down 1.6 %

Progressive Announces Dividend

PGR traded down $2.01 on Tuesday, reaching $125.28. 18,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,055,626. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $89.35 and a one year high of $129.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $73.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 19,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $2,398,182.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,001.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 19,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $2,398,182.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,001.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $402,047.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,042,032.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

