OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Stock Holdings Reduced by Key Colony Management LLC

Key Colony Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,768,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 66,000 shares during the quarter. OneMain comprises about 65.3% of Key Colony Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Key Colony Management LLC owned 1.41% of OneMain worth $66,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of OneMain by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in OneMain by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after acquiring an additional 7,890 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of OneMain by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 617,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,902,000 after acquiring an additional 199,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of OneMain by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,001,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,096,000 after acquiring an additional 11,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Get OneMain alerts:

OneMain Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OMF opened at $35.15 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.60. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $33.71 and a one year high of $60.38.

OneMain Announces Dividend

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.03). OneMain had a return on equity of 37.61% and a net margin of 22.43%. The company had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of OneMain from $75.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on OneMain from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Compass Point decreased their price target on OneMain to $63.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $62.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of OneMain from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.91.

Insider Activity at OneMain

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.08 per share, for a total transaction of $42,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 337,936 shares in the company, valued at $12,530,666.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About OneMain

(Get Rating)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.