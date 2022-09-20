Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Position Boosted by Metropolis Capital Ltd

Metropolis Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,940,817 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 609,604 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up 7.2% of Metropolis Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Metropolis Capital Ltd owned 0.07% of Oracle worth $135,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,479 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Oracle by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 20,900 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $471,000. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 101,680 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $8,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Oracle by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,035,302 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $177,499,000 after purchasing an additional 115,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ORCL. Barclays set a $82.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Guggenheim started coverage on Oracle in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.17.

Insider Activity

Oracle Stock Performance

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total transaction of $68,404,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,077,721.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,399,174 shares of company stock worth $164,289,224 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

ORCL traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.83. 128,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,490,548. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $63.76 and a one year high of $106.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.74.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.04). Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.95%.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

