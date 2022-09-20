Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Organovo Stock Performance

NASDAQ ONVO opened at $2.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.82. Organovo has a one year low of $1.71 and a one year high of $7.41. The firm has a market cap of $19.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.14.

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The medical research company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter.

Organovo Company Profile

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

