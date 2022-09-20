Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Orion Group Stock Down 1.6 %

ORN stock opened at $2.50 on Friday. Orion Group has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $5.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $78.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.71 and a 200 day moving average of $2.58.

Get Orion Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of Orion Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORN. Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 12,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Group in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Orion Group in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Group in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Orion Group in the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Orion Group Company Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.