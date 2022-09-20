Oxford Nanopore Technologies’ (ONT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 671 ($8.11) target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ONT. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 400 ($4.83) target price on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on Oxford Nanopore Technologies from GBX 700 ($8.46) to GBX 500 ($6.04) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Get Oxford Nanopore Technologies alerts:

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of LON:ONT opened at GBX 289 ($3.49) on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 297.16. The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market cap of £2.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.62. Oxford Nanopore Technologies has a 12-month low of GBX 239 ($2.89) and a 12-month high of GBX 736 ($8.89).

About Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc develops and commercializes a technology platform using nanopore-based sensing for the analysis of various types of molecules. The company offers MinION, a portable device for deoxyribonucleic acid and ribonucleic acid sequencing; GridION, a self-contained benchtop device for running and analyzing up to five MinION or Flongle flow cells; MinION Mk1C for basecalling and data analysis, touchscreen operation, and wireless connectivity; Flongle, an adapter for use in MinION or GridION devices to attach a Flongle flow cell; GridION Mk1, a benchtop nanopore sequencer; PromethION 2 Solo and PromethION 2, a low-cost access to high-yield PromethION sequencing; PromethION 24 and PromethION 48 benchtop nanopore-based sequencers for multiple users to deliver multi-sample and multi-experiment sequencing results; and VolTRAX, an USB-powered device, which automates laboratory processes upstream of nanopore sequencing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Nanopore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Nanopore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.