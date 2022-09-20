Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Short Interest Down 10.0% in August

Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the August 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Pan Pacific International Trading Up 0.7 %
DQJCY stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $18.94. The company had a trading volume of 22,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,569. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.79. Pan Pacific International has a 12-month low of $12.64 and a 12-month high of $22.92.
Pan Pacific International Company Profile
