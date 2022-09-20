Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,105 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 76,023 shares.The stock last traded at 25.33 and had previously closed at 25.56.

Paramount Global Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is 27.60 and its 200 day moving average price is 31.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported 0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of 7.78 billion for the quarter. Paramount Global had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 6.73%.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.57%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Paramount Global stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paramount Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

