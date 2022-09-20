Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Penns Woods Bancorp Stock Down 0.1 %

PWOD stock opened at $23.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Penns Woods Bancorp has a twelve month low of $21.60 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.29. The stock has a market cap of $168.12 million, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.45.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $15.98 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Penns Woods Bancorp

Penns Woods Bancorp Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PWOD. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $1,085,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 137.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 26,012 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 20.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. 18.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement accounts.

