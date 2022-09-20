Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.77-$0.81 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.97 billion-$6.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.13 billion.

NASDAQ WOOF opened at $14.44 on Tuesday. Petco Health and Wellness has a 1 year low of $12.88 and a 1 year high of $26.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Petco Health and Wellness’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WOOF. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.10.

In other Petco Health and Wellness news, insider Justin Tichy sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $102,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,955.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 14,371 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $349,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 422.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,451,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,228 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. 68.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

