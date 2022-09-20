Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.28-$1.38 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $960.00M-$1.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $966.56 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on PAHC. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Phibro Animal Health from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th.

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

Phibro Animal Health Price Performance

NASDAQ PAHC opened at $14.15 on Tuesday. Phibro Animal Health has a 12 month low of $13.94 and a 12 month high of $22.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $573.08 million, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.68.

Phibro Animal Health Dividend Announcement

Phibro Animal Health ( NASDAQ:PAHC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.14). Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 5.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is 39.67%.

Institutional Trading of Phibro Animal Health

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAHC. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Phibro Animal Health during the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Phibro Animal Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $327,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the period. 50.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for food and companion animals. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.