Philip Liang Sells 12,500 Shares of Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) Stock

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) Director Philip Liang sold 12,500 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $47,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,196,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,558,958.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Philip Liang also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 14th, Philip Liang sold 7,600 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $32,528.00.
- On Monday, September 12th, Philip Liang sold 11,943 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.48, for a total transaction of $53,504.64.
- On Friday, September 9th, Philip Liang sold 8,057 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total transaction of $35,692.51.
- On Wednesday, August 10th, Philip Liang sold 3,891 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total transaction of $16,497.84.
Vicarious Surgical Trading Down 3.3 %
NYSE:RBOT traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,511. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.16. The firm has a market cap of $466.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.75. Vicarious Surgical Inc has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $15.79.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in Vicarious Surgical in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vicarious Surgical during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Vicarious Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the second quarter worth about $48,000. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Vicarious Surgical from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.60.
Vicarious Surgical Company Profile
Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vicarious Surgical (RBOT)
- Has AMD stock stock fallen too far?
- Oracle’s Short-Term Pain Could Be Your Long-Term Gain
- Lucid is Looking Like a Clear EV Winner
- Still Lovin’ It: Investors Keep Visiting McDonald’s
- Did FedEx Just Deliver A Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Vicarious Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicarious Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.