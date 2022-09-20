Pickle Finance 24 Hour Volume Hits $758,738.00 (PICKLE)

Pickle Finance (PICKLE) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 20th. One Pickle Finance coin can now be bought for $1.30 or 0.00006784 BTC on exchanges. Pickle Finance has a total market cap of $2.47 million and $758,738.00 worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pickle Finance has traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Pickle Finance

Pickle Finance’s genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,912,383 coins and its circulating supply is 1,908,030 coins. Pickle Finance’s official Twitter account is @picklefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pickle Finance is pickle.finance.

Buying and Selling Pickle Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pickle protocol uses farming incentives, vaults, and governance to bring stablecoins closer to their pegs. By distributing PICKLEs to Uniswap LPs of different stablecoin pools, capital movement between stablecoins is encouraged. pVaults, short for Pickle Vaults, will utilize different active strategies including leveraged flash loans to short off-peg stablecoins, to generate returns for pVault owners and the protocol. PICKLE is also used for governance to control the monetary policy of the system.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pickle Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pickle Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pickle Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

