Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Sold by Connecticut Wealth Management LLC

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,383 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 2,262.5% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 751.7% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Pimco Total Return ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BOND opened at $92.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.13. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12 month low of $92.22 and a 12 month high of $111.82.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.