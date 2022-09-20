Piper Sandler Increases Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target to $92.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the coffee company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $104.71.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Trading Up 0.9 %

SBUX stock opened at $92.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.13 and a 200-day moving average of $81.35. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $117.80. The company has a market cap of $105.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Starbucks

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 2,660.0% during the 1st quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 276 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.