PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.60-$2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.67. The company issued revenue guidance of -. PNM Resources also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.50-$2.60 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Mizuho reduced their price target on PNM Resources from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

PNM Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNM traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,055. PNM Resources has a fifty-two week low of $43.43 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.14.

PNM Resources Dividend Announcement

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $499.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PNM Resources will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.347 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 26th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.37%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PNM Resources

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PNM Resources by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,847,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $421,772,000 after purchasing an additional 111,969 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,160,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,677,000 after acquiring an additional 471,143 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 881,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,004,000 after acquiring an additional 48,544 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in PNM Resources by 10.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 737,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,222,000 after acquiring an additional 67,659 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in PNM Resources by 28.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 592,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,249,000 after purchasing an additional 132,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

About PNM Resources

(Get Rating)

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.