Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) Given a €60.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3 – Get Rating) has been given a €60.00 ($61.22) target price by Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 13.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PAH3. UBS Group set a €120.00 ($122.45) price target on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €80.00 ($81.63) price target on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research note on Monday. Warburg Research set a €84.00 ($85.71) target price on Porsche Automobil in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.00 ($81.63) price target on Porsche Automobil in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

Porsche Automobil Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of Porsche Automobil stock traded up €2.36 ($2.41) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €69.22 ($70.63). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 869,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,739. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €69.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of €73.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.05. The company has a quick ratio of 18.33, a current ratio of 26.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00. Porsche Automobil has a 1-year low of €59.06 ($60.27) and a 1-year high of €97.66 ($99.65).

Porsche Automobil Company Profile

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

